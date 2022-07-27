Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 129,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $23,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,414. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

