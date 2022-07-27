Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 423,869 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $63,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $2,698,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

