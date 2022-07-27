Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $158.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $158,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,194 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

