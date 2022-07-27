Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.42 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,629 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,902,000 after buying an additional 499,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after buying an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,636,000 after buying an additional 852,666 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 375,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,665,000.

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

