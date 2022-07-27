Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,283,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. 3,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,675. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
