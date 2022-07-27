Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $43.65 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $43,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.17. 18,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,462. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.