Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 133,075 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,075 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $89,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
