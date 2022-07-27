Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,099 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

