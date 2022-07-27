Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $462,855.83 and $3,472.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

