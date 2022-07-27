Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

