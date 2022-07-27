Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
