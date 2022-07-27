Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $62,745.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at $62,745.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,805 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.