Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

