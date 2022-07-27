Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.