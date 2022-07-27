Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $256.37 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $450,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 424.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

