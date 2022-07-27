Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 355,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 323,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 1.00 to 1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Jervois Global Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

