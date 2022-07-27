Jobchain Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.93 or 1.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.