Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

