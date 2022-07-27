JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($269.39) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €173.64 ($177.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.47.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

