JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €750.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.9 %

EPA MC opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €587.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €625.37. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.