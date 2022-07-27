JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.