JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,954 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

