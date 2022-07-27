JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 2,594,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

