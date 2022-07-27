JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.64% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,223. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

