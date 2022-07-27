Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

JNPR opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,199,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 312,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

