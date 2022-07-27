Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

