Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Juventus Football Club Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.