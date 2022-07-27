K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.50 million and a P/E ratio of 51.53.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at C$89,609.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

