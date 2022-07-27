Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 547.3% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

KSI remained flat at $9.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

