Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -789.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

