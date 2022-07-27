Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

