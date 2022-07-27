KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 137,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($80.61) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

