Keep Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $721,704.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $142.32 million and approximately $721,704.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 842,413,603 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

