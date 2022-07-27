Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Kewpie Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

About Kewpie

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

