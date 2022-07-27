KeyCorp Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $36.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

