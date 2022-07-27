Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83-20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.17 billion.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.06. 24,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

