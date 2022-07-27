Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.10. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $183,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,375.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,858 shares of company stock valued at $902,697. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

