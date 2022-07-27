Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). Approximately 13,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.28).

Kingswood Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.98. The stock has a market cap of £48.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

About Kingswood

(Get Rating)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

