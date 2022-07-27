Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEX opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

