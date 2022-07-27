KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.15. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 60,989 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

