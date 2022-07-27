KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.15. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 60,989 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

