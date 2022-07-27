KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.15. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 60,989 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
