KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

KREF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,089. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

