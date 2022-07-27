Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $722.88 million and $47.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,962,136,448 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

