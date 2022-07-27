Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

