Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.07

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 21553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

