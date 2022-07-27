Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.00. 45,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,784,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

