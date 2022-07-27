Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 613,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

