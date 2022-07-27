Kopin (KOPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%.

KOPN stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.14. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

