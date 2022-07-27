Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Declares Final Dividend of $0.35

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Korvest Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
About Korvest
Read More
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.