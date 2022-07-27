K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KPLUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.