Kuai Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $383,163.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $383,163.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

